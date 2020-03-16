Watch: Thala Ajith's fans roar as Thalapathy Vijay says he wore the black coat to dress like his friend

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar might be rivalries professionally but they share special friendship off-screen. They are two talented actors of the Tamil film industry. The rivalry between both the actors is less compared to the rivalry between their fans. At the recent audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's film Master, the audience witnessed something amazing and it left everyone stunned. The highlight of the evening was when Vijay, during his speech said that he has tried to dress up like his friend Ajith.

"Like my friend Ajith, I've come dressed in a blazer," he remarked and the entire crowd went crazy. There was non-stop roar from the crowd from Ajith Kumar fans. Even celebrities present at Master audio launch applauded as Vijay made a statement and called Ajith his friend. The Tamil superstar once again proved that he and Ajith share a close bonding despite their professional rivalry. The video of the same is going viral on social media and #NanbarAjith is trending on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Rivalry is temporary but friendship is permanent...#NanbarAjith pic.twitter.com/v3SVuX1W1h — Ak lanka fans club (@Aklankafansclub) March 15, 2020

In the past, there had been ugly Twitter wars between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay fans.

Talking about Master, the film is the talk of the town since its inception as Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, the makers are looking forward to the grand release in April.

