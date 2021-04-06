Watch: Thalapathy Vijay goes on bicycle to polling booth to cast his vote during Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

After casting his vote, Thalapathy Vijay posed for photos to the press and got on the scooter of one of his associates, and left the polling booth.

As the clock ticked 7 AM on April 6, the people of Tamil Nadu gathered at the polling booths to cast their votes for the upcoming Assembly Elections. Several celebrities were spotted in booths and their photos surfaced online. However, Thalapathy Vijay grabbed the attention of the public as he went on a bicycle to cast his vote during the election. People who spotted him on the road, clicked photos and recorded videos and lauded him for his simplicity.

He also stood along with the public and casted his vote even as people gathered around him and greeted him. Other celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan, Karthi, Suriya, Thala Ajith and Shalini casted their votes early in the morning. The single phased polling for the Assembly Election started at 7 AM and it will go on till 7 PM on Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

#Vijay arrives in cycle to cast his vote #TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/iKY4bkIqA8 — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 6, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay recently attended the formal pooja event of his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it was announced by the makers a couple of weeks back. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamaavu Kokila fame, Thalapathy 65 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is reported that the film will have Yogi Babu in a key role. Vijay was last seen in the college drama Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi played the main antagonist in Master.

