WATCH: Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Mamitha Baiju celebrate Pongal together

As Pongal steps into life this year, many celebrities took to their social media handles, to celebrate the happy occasion. Now, Thalapathy Vijay has also decided to spend his Pongal with his colleagues, appearing for festivities.

In a recent video shared by The Route on YouTube, we could see the GOAT superstar arriving to indulge in the festivities. Along with him, other stars like Kalyani Priyadarshan and Keerthy Suresh were also spotted with the latter spending her first Pongal after marriage with husband Antony Thattil. Premalu fame actress Mamitha Baiju who is co-starring in Thalapathy 69 also made an appearance.

Watch the Pongal festivities here:

The band of stars arriving for the Pongal celebrations was filled with fervor as they indulged in fun games together. Although Thalapathy Vijay did not stay for long for the festivities, the actor met and shook hands with everyone at the event.

Moving forward, Thalapathy Vijay appeared in his brand-new bearded look from his alleged last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. The salt-and-pepper style beard was spotted in various papped moments earlier as well, making it likely to be his final look in the movie. The film helmed by H Vinoth is said to be an action-packed venture that also has elements of politics in it.

The film which was announced in October 2024, with a puja ceremony featured the ensemble cast of the movie as well. The alleged final flick of the superstar is set to showcase Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, marking his second venture in Tamil cinema after the movie Kanguva with Suriya.

Besides them, the film also has Pooja Hegde in the lead role, playing opposite Vijay after 2022’s Beast. Additionally, the H Vinoth directorial film also has actors Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and more.

