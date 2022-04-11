WATCH: Thalapathy Vijay is the most handsome driver as he takes the Beast team on a ride in his Rolls Royce

Thalapathy Vijay turned the most gracious and handsome drive ever as he took his Beast team on a ride in his swanky Rolls Royce. Thalapathy Vijay was seen driving the car while Sathish, Pooja Hegde, Nelson Dilipkumar and Aparna Das accompanied him. The video is currently going viral on Internet and Vijay's smile has made fans go gaga, it is very to catch such glimpse.

In the video, one can see, Vijay riding the car as Pooja, Aparna and Nelson sat in the backseat. Sathish is seen recording the video and introduced Thalapathy as the owner of the car with his team cheering from behind. Well, what caught the attention of everyone is Vijay's sweet smile and hand wave.

Watch video and pics here here:

Recently, Vijay attended his first-ever TV interview after a decade and his every word, action and aura has made fans go gaga. During the interview, from his son Sanjay's debut, politics to bond with his father, the actor spoke about many things and filled fans with joy.

Vijay's upcoming film Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is one of the most anticipated movies in South. Going by the trailer, Beast is a hostage thriller in which Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of the RAW officer, Veera Raghavan. The film will release in five languages on April13. The film is produced by Sun Pictures on a massive scale and features Pooja Hegde as female lead along with Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko and Yogi Babu in key roles.

