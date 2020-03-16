WATCH: Thalapathy Vijay sets stage on fire with his crazy dance moves with Shantanu at Master audio launch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Master has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to keep everything about it as grand as possible. The makers of Vijay starrer hosted a grand audio launch event yesterday in Chennai, attended by the entire cast and crew. Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan among other graced the event. However, one of the highlights of the evening was when Vijay surprised everyone with his impromptu dance along with Shantanu on the stage.

The duo set the stage on fire with their crazy dance moves and the video of the same has surfaced on social media. Taking to Twitter, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, wrote, "Thank you @actorvijay anna Yellow heart for saying “Shanthnu you are always in my prayersYellow heartfor calling me on stage to dance and mainly for dancing my step which I did for your song FireYellow heartDrumDrumDrumStar-struck #Master for a reason."

கனவு நிஜமாகியது

Thank you @actorvijay anna for saying “ Shanthnu you are always in my prayersfor calling me on stage to dance and mainly for dancing my step which I did for your song #Master for a reason #இதயதளபதி for a reason

Love u na pic.twitter.com/JR65cY1PuM — Shanthnu ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) March 15, 2020

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander was invited to the stage and he performed to Kutty Story. "I started the album by composing Kutty Story. I will perform this now with the audience as you guys (pointing at the audience) know all the lyrics," he said.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, the makers are looking forward to the grand release in April.

