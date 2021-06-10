WATCH: Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's videos of chilling and partying with friends in car go VIRAL

Star kids get used to the media glare like their celebrity parents. Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all grown up and has hit the headlines this time over his party videos with friends.

Top actors from the film industry go all out on social media for their movie promotions. They leave no stone unturned to stay connected with their fans on social media. However, their kids are as popular as them. They get used to the media glare like their celebrity parents. Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all grown up and has hit the headlines this time over his party videos with friends. The star kid's latest videos of chilling and partying with his friends in the car have surfaced on social media.

One can see, Vijay's son recording a selfie video while in the car and is enjoying the music. A selfie of him with his two other friends is also doing rounds on social media. Ahead of lockdown, Jason Sanjay was in Canada pursuing a course on filmmaking. Reportedly, he is also planning to follow his father and grandfather's footsteps to make a mark in the film industry.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on 25 August 1999. They have two children, a son Jason Sanjay, who was born in London in 2000 and a daughter Divya Shasha born in 2005 in Chennai. To unversed, Jason had made his cameo appearance with father Vijay in Vettaikaaran (2009) and little Divya Shasha portrayed a small role as her father's pre-teen daughter in Theri (2016).

Meanwhile, earlier reports of director Shankar planning a dual hero film with Dhruv Vikram and Vijay's son Jason Sanjay in the lead roles had hit the headlines. However, nothing ever got confirmed.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's latest photo with his friends from Canada goes VIRAL

Credits :Twitter Instagram

Share your comment ×