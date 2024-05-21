WATCH: Tired and sleepy Rashmika Mandanna says NO to paps as they ask her to remove mask for photos

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the busiest and most hard-working actresses in the film industry right now. As seen from her social media posts, Rashmika maintains a disciplined yet hectic life, always juggling between cities and even countries, for shoots, promotions and brand collaborations.

As a result, Rashmika is frequently spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. Over the years, the Pushpa actress has also developed a cordial relationship with the paps, something which is clear from her many interactions with them.

Why did Rashmika Mandanna refuse to remove mask at the airport?

Rashmika Mandanna was once again spotted at Mumbai airport today, wearing a mask. The actress wore simple blue jeans, a comfy white sweater and some white sneakers. She also sported a handbag and a yellow cap.

When one of the paps requested Rashmika to remove the mask, Rashmika raised both her hands in request, politely refusing the paparazzi. She then indicated in action that she was sleepy and hence she did not want to remove her mask.

At a later point when one of the paps asked Rashmika to at least lower her mask, the actress jokingly lowered her mask by a quarter of an inch, teasing the camera. She later stepped into her car but not before apologising to the paps for not giving them what they had asked for.

Whether it was because she was sleepy or because she was just tired from all the travelling, Rashmika definitely looked weathered from her hectic work schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films

Speaking of her work schedule, Rashmika will next be seen in the Sukumar film Pushpa: The Rule, where she will return as Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife.

The actress has already shot for some major portions of the film. Earlier, a few images of Rashmika from the sets of Pushpa: The Rule were also leaked online, raising excitement about her role in the second instalment of the franchise.

Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika will also be seen in the film The Girlfriend written and directed by Chi La Sow fame director Rahul Ravindran. The film’s poster was unveiled on the actress’ birthday on April 5th.

Check out Rashmika’s look from The Girlfriend

Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won’t. Here’s introducing #TheGirlfriend ♥️



Wish you a very very happy birthday and your best year yet @iamRashmika 🤗🤗 Can’t wait for everyone to see what you’ve done in and as #TheGirlfriend ♥️ Wishing you as… pic.twitter.com/1vu0zwQJH7 — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) April 5, 2024

Apart from Pushpa 2 and The Girlfriend, Rashmika has an interesting lineup of films including Kubera, Chhava, Kubera, Pushpa 2, Sikandar, and Rainbow.

