  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Watch: Tovino Thomas' headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop

Tovino Thomas recently took to social media and shared a video of him working out in the gym and is setting major fitness goals.
1810 reads Mumbai
Watch: Tovino Thomas' headstand from his workout session will make your jaws dropWatch: Tovino Thomas' headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fitness has always been first the priority for the celebrities and even during the lockdown they are making it sure to stay fit and healthy. South star Tovino Thomas, who is a fitness freak has been sharing a lot of videos these days from his workout sessions. The actor recently took to social media and shared a video of him working out in the gym and is setting major fitness goals. Thomas's headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop. With such workout videos, Tovino is also inspiring his fans and sending out a powerful message about fitness. 

On the personal front, Tovino Thomas recently shared a post announcing that he has been blessed with a baby boy. As soon as the post came online, congratulatory messages were showered by his fans and followers. Sharing the first picture of his baby boy, Tovino wrote on Instagram, “Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!.” 

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya tied the knot in the year, October 24, 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Izza Thomas in 2016.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas names his new born baby boy Tahaan; Says 'can't take our eyes off him' 

Meanwhile, check out Tovino’s workout video below:

On the work front, Tovino has quite a few projects in the kitty. His upcoming film Minnal Murali is helmed by director Basil Joseph.  The film will see him in a superhero avatar. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement