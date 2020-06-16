Watch: Tovino Thomas' headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop

Tovino Thomas recently took to social media and shared a video of him working out in the gym and is setting major fitness goals.

Fitness has always been first the priority for the celebrities and even during the lockdown they are making it sure to stay fit and healthy. South star Tovino Thomas, who is a fitness freak has been sharing a lot of videos these days from his workout sessions. The actor recently took to social media and shared a video of him working out in the gym and is setting major fitness goals. Thomas's headstand from his workout session will make your jaws drop. With such workout videos, Tovino is also inspiring his fans and sending out a powerful message about fitness.

On the personal front, Tovino Thomas recently shared a post announcing that he has been blessed with a baby boy. As soon as the post came online, congratulatory messages were showered by his fans and followers. Sharing the first picture of his baby boy, Tovino wrote on Instagram, “Can't take our eyes off our boy! We've named him ‘Tahaan Tovino’ And we'll call him ‘Haan’. Thanks for all the love and wishes. Lots of love!.”

Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya tied the knot in the year, October 24, 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Izza Thomas in 2016.

On the work front, Tovino has quite a few projects in the kitty. His upcoming film Minnal Murali is helmed by director Basil Joseph. The film will see him in a superhero avatar.

