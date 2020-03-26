WATCH: Tovino Thomas’ daughter joins the actor in the gym to help him stay fit during self quarantine time

Tovino Thomas, who will be next seen in superhero movie, Minnal Murali, took to his Instagram space and shared a video, in which he was seen doing pushups with his daughter on his back.

While we are all desperately waiting to see Tovino Thomas’s avatar in his next superhero movie Minnal Murali, the actor recently took to his Instagram and shared a video of his workout session while being on self-quarantine. In the video, he can be seen having his daughter on his back, while doing pushups. Sharing the video, he motivated people to stay indoors to stay safe at this time of COVID 19 situation.

The actor will be next seen in a superhero avatar in Minnal Murali, which is reported to be a big-budget one. Bankrolled by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, this movie will mark the second collaboration of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph. Justin Mathew, who was seen in Basil’s films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, will also be featured in Minnal Murali. Director Sameer Thahir will be cranking the camera for this film once again after Thamasha. Guru Somasundaram, who was seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in Petta, will be essaying a key role in the film. There are some reports that Guru will be seen as the main antagonist. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Though there has been no official word about the film’s release date, reports suggest that the movie's release is being planned for Onam next year. However, it could be delayed owing to the current situation. Hollywood stuntman Vlad Rimburg has been roped in for action choreography, while Livingston Mathew will edit the film. The lead character’s superhero costume has been designed by Deepali Noor, who is known for her costume designs in Kollywood movies I, Kaththi and Anjali Menon’s Mollywood movie Bangalore Days.

