WATCH: Trisha kills it with her crazy dance moves to 'Savage' song and enjoys her quarantine time

Celebrities are finding their best way possible to kill time at home while the nation is fighting their battle against coronavirus. While some are making the best use of their living room for the workout, some are trying their hands-on cooking. Recently, Samantha Akkineni prepared lunch for her hubby Naga Chaitanya. The stunner shared a glimpse of the same on social media. On the other hand, we have come across a killer video of Trisha Krishnan who is enjoying quarantine time like a boss.

A video of Trisha grooving to the famous track, Savage by Megan Thee Stallion has surfaced on social media. After Nayanthara, Trisha has joined TikTok and she is killing it with her crazy dance moves. One can see in the video, Tisha in her off duty look haveing a gala time at home and is spreading positivity all over. Check out the cute video below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Krishnan (@trishaa.fp) on Apr 2, 2020 at 2:29am PDT

Trisha recently hit the headlines after she walked out of Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film. She took to her Twitter to inform about the same. She wrote, "Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project."

