WATCH: Trisha Krishnan joins sets of Malayalam film Identity starring Tovino Thomas

Trisha Krishnan, who was recently seen in the film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is now all set to shoot for her next film Identity starring Tovino Thomas.

Identity, which is directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously did the Tovino film Forensic is helming the project. The film marks Trisha’s second acting venture in Malayalam and also has Vinay Rai playing a key role in the film. The makers recently dropped a video from the set featuring Trisha and Tovino, welcoming the former.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Tovino said “Delighted to welcome the ever charming @trishakrishnan into the gripping world of IDENTITY. An @akhilpaul_ @anaskhan_offcl Movie! Finishing up a gritty action set piece together right now.. and eagerly waiting to get into the sets for more intense shoots! Keep those fingers crossed, guys.”

Trisha Krishnan begins shoot for Identity

Identity has already created expectations considering how the director duo’s previous film with Tovino had been a great success in theaters. Forensic which was released back in 2020 was a psychological thriller film featuring the story of Dr Samuel John Kaatookaran, a medico-legal advisor who gets embroiled in the investigation of serial murders and abductions that are happening in the city.

The film which was a success at the theaters also held the highest TV rating for a Malayalam movie in 2020. Moreover, the film was later remade in Hindi with the same name where Vikranth Maasey and Radhika Apte played the leading roles.

Roping in Trisha Krishnan who is playing the lead role in a Malayalam film after her debut role in 2018 with Nivin Pauly for the film Hey Jude has also created a buzz along with actors Vinay Rai and Mandira Bedi also playing crucial roles.

Tovino Thomas’ lineups

Tovino Thomas who was last seen in the critically acclaimed anti-war film Adrishya Jalakangal directed by Dr Biju has been balancing his share of commercial and artistic films in his filmography. The Minnal Murali actor was also seen in the film 2018 and Neelavelicham this year.

Moreover, the actor is next set to feature in leading roles in films like Anweshippin Kandethum, Nadigar Thilakam, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, and is also expected to reprise his role as Jatin Ramdas in Mohanlal starrer film L2: Empuraan.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Leo which went on to be a massive success in theaters, despite getting mixed to positive reviews from critics.

Afterward, she joined hands with director Magizh Thirumeni for the Ajith Kumar starrer film Vidaa Muyarchi and is also set to appear alongside Mohanlal for the Jeethu Joseph film Ram which is currently still under production. The actress is also rumored to appear in several Telugu movies as well.

