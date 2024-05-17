WATCH: Upasana covers daughter Klin Kaara’s face with a stole as she gets papped at airport with Ram Charan

Ram Charan was papped at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana Konidela, and their daughter Klin Kaara this morning. Reportedly, the couple was headed for a family vacation to Oman.

Read the whole story to know more.

Ram Charan jets off from Hyderabad with wife Upasana & daughter

The Dhruva actor accompanied by his wife Upasana and their baby girl Klin Kaara was spotted at the Hyderabad airport today (May 17). Taking Klin Kaara in her arms, the star wife created a protective covering as she headed towards the airport's entrance.

Check out their viral paparazzo's video below!

Keeping his airport look casual yet stylish, Ram opted for a cool beige T-shirt and paired it with matching pants. He completed his airport look with black shoes, sunglasses, and a cap.

On the other hand, Upasana went for a comfortable pair of full-sleeved tops and pants and carried a shawl in which she protectively carried her daughter Kaara.

If speculations are to be believed then the Ram and Upasana have flown down to join actor Jr NTR's birthday celebrations on May 20. However, no official confirmation is out yet.

On a related note, Upasana Konidela took to her social media to share updates on their holiday destination. The adorable couple with their little bundle of joy seems to be holidaying in Oman. She shared a glimpse of their stay that appears to be a plush resort in Oman.

What's next for Ram Charan?

Last seen in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR alongside Jr NTR and Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, currently, Ram is busy in preparation for his highly anticipated film Game Changer, helmed by Shankar.

Interestingly, the film will mark the ace director's debut in Telugu cinema. The film, based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around an IAS officer's quest to eliminate corruption from India's political system.

Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar are among the cast members of Game Changer, which is scheduled to be released in late 2024.

Additionally, Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana on an upcoming sports drama, tentatively titled RC16, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar.