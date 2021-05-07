WATCH: Vada Chennai star Andrea Jeremiah has got a cute quarantine partner while recovering from COVID 19

Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, shared a couple of videos of herself being pampered by her furball and it is adorable.

Andrea Jeremiah tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the actress is dealing with it in the best positive way possible. She partly took a break from social media and is spending time at home with music and other stuff to keep herself relax and at peace. She has also got a cute quarantine partner and it is no other but her pet. The Vada Chennai actress shared a couple of videos of herself being pampered by her furball and it is one of the most adorable things you will see today on social media.

Meanwhile, Andrea recently penned a long note on testing positive for COVID-19. She wrote, "Dear all, Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well. Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always, when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all. ‘Sometimes, it takes a moment To find eternity, in a heartbeat And sometimes, it takes a lifetime. To find your way back home..."

Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She will next be seen in director Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3. Besides, she also has Vattam and Pisasu 2 in the kitty.

Credits :Instagram

