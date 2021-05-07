  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Vada Chennai star Andrea Jeremiah has got a cute quarantine partner while recovering from COVID 19

Andrea Jeremiah, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, shared a couple of videos of herself being pampered by her furball and it is adorable.
1970 reads Mumbai
Andrea Jeremiah quarantine partner video WATCH: Vada Chennai star Andrea Jeremiah has got a cute quarantine partner while recovering from COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Andrea Jeremiah tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the actress is dealing with it in the best positive way possible. She partly took a break from social media and is spending time at home with music and other stuff to keep herself relax and at peace. She has also got a cute quarantine partner and it is no other but her pet. The Vada Chennai actress shared a couple of videos of herself being pampered by her furball and it is one of the most adorable things you will see today on social media. 

Meanwhile, Andrea recently penned a long note on testing positive for COVID-19. She wrote, "Dear all, Last week I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m grateful to all of my friends & family members who reached out and took care of me. Im still under home quarantine, but recovering well. Took a break from social media, partly because I was sick and partly because I really didn’t know what to post at a time like this, when our country is going thru it’s worst Covid crisis.. and as always, when I don’t know what to say, I sing from my heart and hope that says it all. ‘Sometimes, it takes a moment To find eternity, in a heartbeat And sometimes, it takes a lifetime. To find your way back home..." 

Take a look below:

Andrea Jeremiah was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. She will next be seen in director Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3. Besides, she also has Vattam and Pisasu 2 in the kitty. 

Also Read: In Between Shots: Naga Chaitanya clicks a selfie with Raashi Khanna on the sets of Thank You in Italy 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Vada Chennai's Andrea Jeremiah on Coronavirus: Our grandchildren should know how we reacted to this madness
Andrea Jeremiah tests positive for COVID 19; Says she is recovering well and in home quarantine
Pooja Hegde recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Says 'Your healing energy seemed to have done its magic'
Anushka Shetty asks people to ‘look for positivity’ amidst COVID 19: And we will get through this
Celebs streamlining COVID 19 requests: RRR makers to Samantha, Shruti, Chiranjeevi; Social media pages to look
Anchor Pradeep Machiraju's father passes away due to COVID 19 complications