WATCH: Varun Tej gives us a sneak peek into his massive body transformation for Ghani

Varun Tej is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of character for the upcoming sports drama, Ghani.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 10:18 am
Varun Tej body transformation WATCH: Varun Tej gives us a sneak peek into his massive body transformation for Ghani
Varun Tej starrer Ghani is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The film marks the directorial debut of Kiran Korrapatia and has been the talk of the town since its inception. Varun Tej's first look from the upcoming sports drama has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. Meanwhile, Varun Tej is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. He has been training hard for his role in Ghani and the latest video of him is proof. Sharing a sneak peek into his intense training, Varun Tej wrote, "Here's a sneak peek into my first day of training for my next movie! This journey wasn't easy, but it certainly helped me push my limits. Trust the process!" 

Giving an update about the film, producer Sidhu Mudda recently said, "Seventy percent of the shoot of 'Ghani' has been completed. The next schedule will be commenced once the second wave subsides. The film has the backdrop of boxing. During the ongoing lockdown, Varun Tej is practising boxing. In the upcoming schedule, besides action portions, crucial sequences on Varun Tej and other major cast members will be canned. Our Art Director has designed a huge stadium set for the purpose. Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg, the Hollywood stunt masters who have previously worked on 'Titans' and the Bollywood movie 'Sulthan', will work on the action portions. Once the schedule is over, we will announce the release date of 'Ghani'." 

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Bollywood actress Saiee Mukerjee will be seen opposite Varun Tej while Upendra, Suneil Shetty and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal roles. Music sensation SS Thaman is on board for the film's music. 

