WATCH: Venkatesh Daggubati fans go berserk as he joins viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend

The song Wrong Usage from the upcoming movie Saindhav is now out. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is Venkatesh Daggubati's 75th movie. To promote his upcoming movie, the Tulasi actor was at a college campus in Hyderabad today. Amidst much excitement, he launched the new song from his upcoming film and interacted with the students.

While interacting with the students, Venkatesh Daggubati created a sudden surge of excitement. The actor surprised all as he joined the ‘just looking like a wow’ trend on the stage, leaving the students surprised and cheering for him. Venkatesh's arrival on stage sparked a frenzy among the students. The F2 movie actor sported a denim jacket, a black T-shirt, and a handkerchief around his neck, accessorizing with orange sunglasses, and his signature bearded look.

In addition to promoting his upcoming film, the Narappa movie actor also took the opportunity to perform his popular song Jingidi Jingidi from the movie Guru. The iconic dance steps recreated on the stage, sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Check out Venkatesh Daggubati’s ‘just looking like a wow’ and Jingidi Jingidi dance video below

Allu Arjun was also spotted participating in the ‘just looking like a wow’ trend

Allu Arjun is one of the latest celebrities to join the ‘just looking like a wow’ trend, which has taken over the Internet. He posted an adorable video with his son Ayaan on Children's Day and wished him with the video. The father-son duo looked dapper in their black suits.

The Pushpa actor was seen mouthing lines along with his son Ayaan. At the end of the video, he kissed his son Ayaan on his cheek, which was all things adorable to watch.

Check out the Allu Arjun’s just looking like a wow video below

More about Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav movie

The Venky Mama actor is back with a new-age action film titled Saindhav. The film follows the story of a man who takes on a drug cartel. The teaser for the film was released recently and it promises to be a cinematic treat. The teaser shows Venkatesh Daggubati playing a character with two shades, a caring family man and a ruthless father who will stop at nothing to protect his daughter.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in the film and is set to deliver a powerful performance. The supporting cast includes Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. The music is composed by Santosh Narayanan. Saindhav is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 13, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan looks like a goth queen in a high-neck dress with draped bottom