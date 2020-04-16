Watch: Video of Dhanush finishing a fight scene for Asuran in a single shot without cuts goes viral

A video of Dhanush performing stunt for the film Asuran in one single shot without any cuts has surfaced online and now it is going viral.

A video of Dhanush finishing a fight scene in Asuran in one shot without any cuts has surfaced online, and now it is making rounds across all platforms. In the video, Dhanush can be seen performing the stunt sequence which comes before he flees the village with his family. Fans of Dhanush are sharing the video wildly, lauding the actor for his impeccable performance and how he pulled it through so easily.

Asuran, starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier as the lead actors, turned out to be a blockbuster. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film was based on real-life incidents of the infamous Kilvenmani massacre. The film also showed cast discrimination and how caste Hindus have tried to rule and snatch away the opportunities from the lower sector. The film was appreciated by the audience and critics alike, and it jointed the Rs 100 crore club too.

Asuran will also be remade in Telugu. Titled Narappa, director Sreekanth Addala is directing Venkatesh again in the Telugu remake of Asuran. Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in Pattas, which was yet another hit movie of the actor. He will be next seen in critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film, Karnan. The director rose to fame after his film, Pariyerum Perumal. He will also be seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thanthiram. Both the films were wrapped up and awaiting the end of lockdown to announce the release dates.

