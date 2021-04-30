Watch: Video of Ilaiyaraaja helping his granddaughter Ziya Yuvan play piano is cuteness overloaded; Watch

Yuvan Shankar Raja took to his Facebook space and shared a video of his father and Maestro Ilaiyaraaja helping his little daughter play piano.

It is a well-known fact that the family of Ilaiyaraaja is a close-knit one. In what has come as a visual treat to the fans of the Maestro, his son, and sensational music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has shared a video, where Raja sir can be seen helping Yuvan’s daughter Ziya Yuvan play the piano. While the little girl is seen goofing around with it, Ilaiyaraaja can be seen trying to make her pay attention and help her play the piano.

After the video came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how delightful it is. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been actively posting social media updates very often in the recent past. He has also been sharing photos from the recording studio while giving us updates about our favorite films. Recently, he shared an update about Valimai which took the internet by a storm.

Watch the video here:

Before this, Yuvan posted a religious quote that was trolled by online bullies. However, Yuvan gave it back by replying to some of the comments. He finished the issue writing, “Let me explain this to you. I’m an Indian. I’m Tamilian. I’m a Muslim. If you think Muslims exist only in Arabia, then that shows your ignorance my brother. Faith and race are two different things. Race and language are two different things. Nationality and religion are two different things. Belief is what is within. If you can’t understand this simple logic. What else would you understand? I have taken my time to explain this to you my fellow Indian brother, because you should cut the crap. Stop with this hate mongering. Peace be upon you.”

