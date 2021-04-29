WATCH VIDEO: Prabhas aces a comfy casual outfit as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Prabhas has a lineup of pan Indian projects in his kitty including Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and a yet to be titled film with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

Rebel star Prabhas is undoubtedly one of our favuorite stars. While he never fails to make his fans go gaga in films, the actor has kept his life very private. Apart from his movie updates, the actor hardly shares anything about his personal life on his social media space. It is also to be noted that Prabhas is very rarely spotted while stepping out by the paps. In one such incident, Prabhas got papped at Hyderabad airport.

In the video, one can see Prabhas in his iconic oversized tee and cameo pants. He was also seen with a facemask and skull cap. Prabhas made the headlines recently after it was reported that he is observing home quarantine as he returned from Mumbai after shooting for Radhe Shyam. However, there were no official updates regarding the news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has multiple pan Indian projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Touted to be a period drama, Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the big screens on July 30. He also has in his kitty, yet another historical drama titled Aadipurush. The film will have Prabhas playing as lord Ram. Directed by Om Raut, Aadipurush has an ensemble of star cast including and Kriti Sanon who will be seen as Ravan and Sita respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

Prabhas also has a film titled Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Apart from all of these, Prabhas has a yet to be titled film that has as the leading lady.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×