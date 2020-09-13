  1. Home
WATCH VIDEO: Shruti Haasan is back at fight training; Says it is her central force

Taking to her Instagram space, Shruti Haasan shared a video of her intensive fight training session and stated how important it is for her to train.
WATCH VIDEO: Shruti Haasan is back at fight training; Says it is her central force
South star Shruti Haasan has been making the headline very often these days. Starting from her makeup tutorials to her musical videos, the actress is making sure that she keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts. Now, a couple of days back, she shared a video, where she was seen fight training intensively. As soon as the video came up online, her fan took to the comments section and marveled at how great her skills are.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, “FIGHT!!!! fight training has been my centring force - clarity and strength. The physical resilience pushes into the realm of mental power like nothing else”. On the work front, Shruti’s next Kollywood outing is Laabam. Directed by SP Jaganathan, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. A couple of weeks back, the film’s makers released its trailer and it received good response from the audience. Laabam is based on the life of farmers, and Vijay Sethuathi will be seen as a rebel, who voices out for the farmers along with Shruti Haasan.

She also has in her kitty a Tollywood film titled Krack with Ravi Teja. It was rumoured earlier that Krack could be the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Sethupathi. The Gopichand Malineni directorial marks Shruti Haasan’s reentry to the Tollywood film industry. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in key roles.

