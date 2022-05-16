Watch Vignesh Shivan's lunch date with 'deadly combination of bae' Nayanthara and food

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, the power couple, never miss a chance to set a relationship with their lovey-dovey and sweet gestures for each other. While all eyes are on the couple due to their wedding rumours, the duo are currently exploring together and enjoying some yummy food. The director has now shared a sneak peek into a lunch date with Nayanthara along with a cute caption, that will win your heart.

Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram story and shared a video of enjoying some yummy food with his girlfriend Nayanthara. He also captioned the video as 'Local food and Bae always a deadly combination.' The director has not shown Nayanthara's face in the video but his caption is currently winning hearts.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple. "It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members," reveals a source to Pinkvilla.

Nayanthara and her fiancé, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati to seek blessings post the success of their film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. "All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!!," Vignesh wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them together.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are riding high on the success of their recently released film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film was helmed by Vignesh, while Nayanthara, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and scored a massive success. Today, the trailer of Nayanthara's next O2 was released and promises a gripping thriller.

Also Read: O2 Teaser: Nayanthara is here to captivate fans in a spine chilling battle between life & death