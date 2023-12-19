WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star teaser takes over Times Square
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star teaser managed to create a buzz in New York City as it's projected on Times Square, thrilling fans and garnering excitement.
While filming his upcoming movie Family Star in New York City, Vijay Deverakonda surprised his fans with a special treat, a fan meet. The actor was seen interacting with fans, took selfies, and embraced the love and excitement surrounding the project. During the event, he sported a casual black t-shirt under a brown shirt and a long coat.
But the surprises didn't end there. The film's makers took things to a whole new level by screening the official teaser for Family Star at the iconic Times Square. This unexpected projection drew a crowd of awestruck fans, including director Parasuram and Vijay Deverakonda, who were spotted watching the teaser with excitement.
Vijay Deverakonda starrer Family Star teaser features on a Times Square building
Vijay later took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself enjoying a well-deserved dinner break in New York. Dressed in a white t-shirt and his signature brown long coat, he seemed to be relishing a moment of downtime amidst his busy filming schedule.
Check out the photo of Vijay Deverakonda below
More about Vijay Deverakonda movie Family Star
Family Star is a relationship drama directed by Parasuram Petla. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will play the lead roles in the film, with Rashmika Mandanna expected to make a cameo appearance. The film is produced by Dil Raju and was initially scheduled to release during Sankranti 2024. However, the release date has been postponed to summer 2024.
Check out the glimpse of the Vijay Deverakonda Family Star movie below
Upcoming movies of Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda's most recent work includes his appearance in the romantic comedy film Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Rohini, Murali Sharma, and others in significant roles. Featuring music by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame, Kushi garnered highly positive reviews upon its release, with both fans and critics praising the story, performances, and music.
Deverakonda is also set to feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The film is expected to include Rashmika Mandanna, Keshav Deepak, and Manikanta Varanasi in key roles. Although there is an understanding that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, and Girish Gangadharan will handle the cinematography, official confirmation is awaited.
