WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda is angry as fake news about him circulates; Says 'You're welcome to destroy my image'

Besides being an amazing star onscreen, Vijay Deverakonda is known for his straightforward, no-nonsense approach off-screen. The dashing star of the industry has earned a section of fans only because of his bold and straightforward personality. The Telugu star has once again spoken up and has expressed his anger against the fake news that is circulating on social media. The Dear Comrade star took to social media and shared a video of him calling out the media houses who wrote against him regarding his contribution to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me." In the video, the actor also speaks how he had to do this for spreading wrong information against him over such issues.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared a spreadsheet showing the amount of donation that has come in, and how many households have so far been helped. Alongside the spreadsheet, the actor also penned an emotional thank you note. "Today what I saw was magical. Mass care, Mass love and Mass generosity. Each one of you this miss class fund and its success belongs to you. I promise I will not let you down, we will reach out to each and everyone who reaches out to us and we shall all enjoy the happy smiles that shine back at us. "In a day you made 25 lakhs into 40+ lakhs. Together we have now reset our goal of 2000+ families to 4000+ families.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×