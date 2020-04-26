WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda donates Rs 1.30 crore to help needy during COVID 19 crisis, makes 2 big announcements

Vijay Deverakonda took to social media and shared a video of him making two big important announcements. He has also donated Rs 1.30 crore to help the needy during COVID-19 crisis.

Vijay Deverakonda was recently questioned on social media for not making any move or contributing for the needy fighting Coronavirus battle. The Telugu star has silenced all the detractors by donating Rs 1.30 crore to help the needy during COVID-19 crisis. The Dear Comrade star took to social media and shared a video of him talking about how important it is to take this step and return the favour as there was a time when he too got financial help during the tough times. The actor spoke at length about the donation and also made two big important announcements.

Taking to Facebook, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 cr fund to help as many as we can. All we need is some Love, Kindness and support and I am Sending you all, my love and strength."

WATCH Vijay Deverakonda's post below:

Recently, Deverakonda interacted with the Hyderabad police through video conference. Along with Anjani Kumar, CP, Vijay Deverakonda praised the Hyderabad police for being day and night on duty for the citizens of the country. However, in no time he was trolled and questioned his contribution to the daily wage earners of the Telugu film industry.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda TROLLED for not wearing mask while interacting with Hyderabad Police via video conference

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×