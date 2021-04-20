WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda goes down on his knee for Rashmika Mandanna

Before you jump on to conclusion, Vijay Deverakonda did go down on his knee for Rashmika Mandanna, but it was only for the shooting of their upcoming advertisement.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of our favourite on-screen couples. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry has always been the talk of the town. After Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna have joined hands yet again for an ad shoot. Yes, the Arjun Reddy star did go on the knees for Rashmika Mandanna but it was only for the shooting of their upcoming advertisement. One can see in the BTS video, VD is looking dapper as ever in a white blazer and pants while Rashmika looks stunning in a slip dress.

To note, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a great friendship off-screen. Their camaraderie has always managed to grab eyeballs. In fact, in the past, their growing friendship also resulted in rumours of them dating each other. However, the duo always rubbished the rumours about their alleged relationship. Meanwhile, only yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna had shared a photo of an actor without revealing the face and captioned it, 'guess who.' Well, finally the cat is out of the bag! It was no other but Vijay Deverakonda.

On the work front, VD will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has two Bollywood projects - Goodbye and Mission Majnu. She also has Allu Arjun starrer Pan-India film Pushpa.

