WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda keeps his cool as chaos unfolds on Kingdom sets, greets fans with folded hands

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on cloud nine as the teaser of his film Kingdom has received positive responses from viewers. As he prepares for the film’s release in May, he traveled to Visakhapatnam to continue shooting. Once fans learned of his arrival, they rushed to the sets of Kingdom.

Upon his arrival, chaos broke out as fans surrounded Vijay Deverakonda's vanity van. However, the Kushi actor remained calm and greeted them with folded hands. Despite the fan frenzy and chaotic welcome, he addressed the crowd and wore the giant garland they brought for him as a mark of honor. Vijay thanked the fans and waved at them before heading off to the shoot.

Take a look at the video below:

VD12 has been officially titled Kingdom. The makers revealed the title and teaser on February 12, generating a lot of buzz. The teaser sets up an intense story, with chaos and massive bloodshed. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Vijay Deverakonda plays a fierce role in this action thriller.

The teaser shows destruction and people struggling to survive. In the middle of it all, Vijay’s character emerges as their potential savior. He expresses his determination, willing to destroy everything to save them.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Kingdom is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Jomon T John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC handled the cinematography. The film is edited by Navin Nooli, with Avinash Kolla as the production designer.

The movie will be released on May 30, 2025. It was initially set for March 28 but postponed to avoid clashing with Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit. Meanwhile, Kingdom will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. More details about the film are currently under wraps by the makers.

Are you excited to watch Kingdom in theaters this summer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.