WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda keeps his promise; Indian Idol fame Shanmukha Priya sings for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has been the talk of the town since its inception. Well, Vijay Deverakonda fans are going gaga and are expecting him in "never seen before avatar". Meanwhile, VD has kept his promise and has signed Indian Idol 12 fame Shanmukha Priya to render a chartbuster for Liger.

Yes, you read that right! Shanmukh Priya's dream has turned into a reality. In the video released by the makers of the film, the young and aspiring singer meets VD at his home. The handsome hunk reveals how he, Charmee Kaur and director Puri sat and watched all her videos after Indian Idol and then they decided on the right song for her voice. The Dear Comrade actor is super happy that he made it happen and cannot wait to release the song soon.

One can see in the video, VD's mom also gave a warm welcome to Shanmukh Priya and they all posed for a picture-perfect photo post a candid chat.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Liger teaser release was postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19. Releasing a statement regarding this, the makers of the film had tweeted, "In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home."

Liger will release in 5 languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and is jointly produced by , Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.