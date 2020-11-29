WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda leaves us craving for a vacation as he sips coffee and enjoys a breathtaking view

Vijay Deverakonda is enjoying his winter mornings and it is a kind of chilled out Sunday weekend that we all wish for.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is spending a relaxed Sunday while enjoying a breathtaking view and his coffee. The Arjun Reddy star took to social media and shared a video of him enjoying his Sunday view in Hyderabad. He wrote, "Sunday Mornings in Hyderabad." One can see in the video, VD sitting on the sofa and sipping his cup of coffee in his comfy black outfit and long tresses. Also, VD had a company of his friend and this video is sure to leave you craving for a vacation. The kind of chilled out weekend mornings that we all wish for. Don't we?

Vijay Deverakonda is on a break and is soon to resume the shooting of his upcoming film titled, Fighter. The actor is prepping for his role and working out on his body for the same. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming Pan-India film will see Vijay Deverakonda sharing the screenspace with Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday. The movie is reportedly set against a boxing backdrop. Like many other movies, the shooting of Fighter has also come to a halt due to COVID-19. The first schedule of the film got wrapped in Mumbai before lockdown.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's video below:

Meanwhile, during one of the recent interviews, the Dear Comrade star stated that he wants to do cinema only for the audience and which has nothing to do with reviewers. It is assumed that VD has something out of the box and is planning to explore that part of the cinema only for moviegoers.

