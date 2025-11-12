WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna's hand, subtly makes relationship official after secret engagement

Vijay Deverakonda's attendance at the success party for his fiancée Rashmika Mandanna's film, The Girlfriend, stole the spotlight, quickly turning the event into a viral spectacle. The defining moment came when the Arjun Reddy actor made a gentle and unexpected gesture—kissing Rashmika's hand—which fans are taking as a sweet, public confirmation of their relationship.

After Vijay Deverakonda arrived at the event, he greeted Rashmika, and they shared a smile. The next moment, he gently kissed her hands. Mandanna wore a pink suit and looked effortlessly elegant in her ethnic style. Vijay opted for a dark blue bandhgala, carrying a true gentleman’s charm. Ever since the clip has been circulated on social media, fans have been swooning over their cute interaction. The public excitement peaked when a fan shouted, "Rashmika Deverakonda!" during the event, leaving the actress visibly flustered.

For the unversed, Vijay’s team has confirmed their engagement. According to the reports, the couple is all set to tie the knot in February 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding is expected to be a grand ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance.

Talking about The Girlfriend, the movie also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini Molleti. It was released on November 7, 2025. The movie garnered positive word-of-mouth from the audience and the critics. Vijay has been promoting the film since the beginning. Even the actor narrated the first teaser of The Girlfriend. Moreover, he also gave it a shout-out a day before release and urged his fans to watch it.

His tweet read, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class, and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths, and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact. Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew."

