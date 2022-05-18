WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha create magic with their chemistry in title track from Shiva Nirvana's Kushi

The title track from Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's romantic film Kushi has been released. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the promo video of the Kushi track featuring their moments during the shoot in Kashmir. The lead pair's chemistry will keep hooked to the screen and will make you excited for the full song. Sharing the title track on his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "We are touched by the overwhelming Love. We will bring all this love onto the Big screen this Christmas - Newyears Meanwhile, here is our Title track that you love #Kushi. Dec 23 worldwide release.Telugu - Tamil - Kannada - Malayalam." Fans can't wait to watch them together on the big screen after their watching their chemistry in pics, first look, which was released recently and BTS videos. The duo have previously collaborated for a cameo roles in National Award-winning film Mahanati.

Watch the video here:

Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame and is directed by Shiva Nirvana, who has previously collaborated with Samantha for the blockbuster film Majili. The cast of Kushi will also include Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya, among others.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha have been shooting for the film for almost 20 days in Kashmir and are gearing up for theatrical release on 23 December this year. Touted to be a romantic drama, the flick will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

