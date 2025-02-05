Watch: Vijay Deverakonda secretly spotted with rumored GF Rashmika Mandanna; skips helping injured Chhaava actress step inside car

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for quite some time, and their frequent outings serve as proof of that. Recently, the two were spotted out and about in Hyderabad. However, a viral video sparked criticism as Vijay did not assist Rashmika in getting into the car despite her injured condition.

In the viral clip, the VD12 actor was seen walking ahead of the Pushpa star. While he directly got into the car, Rashmika struggled to walk and limped up the stairs before stepping inside the vehicle. Instead of Vijay helping her, the actress' team assisted her in her injured condition. The video is now being shared on Reddit, with netizens criticizing the actor for ignoring her and not offering any help.

A social media user commented on the post, "dude couldnt even help her to get in the car?! damn!," while another wrote, "Lol. Help hi kardeta Liger."

Take a look at their reactions below:

Rashmika had earlier shared a health update on her social media handle and revealed she injured her leg in the gym. She jokingly called it her "New Year" gift and said she would be in "hop mode" for the next few weeks or months. The Pushpa actress opened up about being unsure of how long it would take for her to recover.

She planned to return to the sets of Thama, Kubera and even Sikandar soon. Rashmika apologized to her directors for the delay but promised to be back once she's recovered and ready to work.

"To my directors, sorry for the delay... I’ll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me... I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP... " Rashmika wrote.

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his film VD12 and Rashmika is looking forward to Chhaava's premiere.