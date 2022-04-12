WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda shares a glimpse of his soothing evening as he work out & relax amidst nature

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors who built a loyal fan base with his modern cult classic Arjun Reddy (2017.) In just a short span, the actor hugely impressed the audience and became the favourite actor of everyone. The actor, fondly called Rowdy, enjoys a huge fan base, especially among women, who go gaga over him. Vijay has a massive fan following even on social media platforms and in seconds, his pictures go viral. He has now shared a glimpse of his soothing evening and it looks all things calm, relaxing amid nature.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse of his evening, which includes working out and relaxing. He is first seen working out, calling it 'recovery therapy' and then relaxing by sitting on a bench in front of a lake. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over these pictures. Clad in casual, Vijay also added his favourite accessory beanie on his head.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with pan Indian film Fighter, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actor is playing the role of a boxer in the film and has also learned mixed martial arts in Thailand for the role. Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey is the leading lady. Karan Johar is co-producing under Dharma Productions along with Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects.

This majorly looked-for flick also stars Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Ali in supporting roles along with boxing legend Mike Tyson in a cameo role. The movie is scheduled to hit the cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam across the nation on 25 August.

