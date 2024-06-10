Watch: Vijay Deverakonda visits USA with his family; meets thousands of fans wearing his favourite yellow beanie

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most talented and promising actors currently working in the industry. The actor may not have had a good start in 2024 but will soon return in his dynamic avatar for his ardent supporters.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently on a short excursion along with his entire family to the USA to attend the special program hosted by the American Telugu Association (ATA) in the USA.

A video has been going viral wherein Vijay is seen meeting and greeting his fans. But what caught our attention was The Family Star’s outfit as he was seen wearing his favorite beanie.

Vijay Deverakonda American Telugu Association event

On June 10, renowned PR, Suresh PRO took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a video from the event. In the video, a large number of people can be seen gathered inside a hall as they are all laughing and cheering Vijay's name with full energy.

After a while, the camera panned towards the stage where the Kushi star can be seen in his sassy yet classy avatar along with other authoritative personalities on stage.

The reception Vijay is getting from the American audience, especially the Women forum of the Telugu association speaks volumes about the actor’s fame.

For the event, Vijay was seen in a black coat with his favorite yellow beanie cap.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay revealed two of his next projects on the occasion of his 35th birthday. The film, which he is working on with filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan, is reportedly a historical drama called VD14 and would feature Vijay in a role he has never played before.

The project is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar have financed the project. The Arjun Reddy actor has also revealed details about his upcoming project, a period thriller with the working title SVC59.

Ravi Kiran Kola is going to helm the film. Under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju and Sirish are funding the project.

ALSO READ: 'It's no one's business': When Vijay Deverakonda REACTED on Rashmika Mandanna's behalf over her breakup with Rakshit Shetty