Watch: Vijay Deverakonda's die-hard fan breaks down in tears amidst chaos at a cricket match

The atmosphere at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium turned incredibly heartwarming during the grand finale of the inaugural TG20 League. That’s because brand ambassador and star actor Vijay Deverakonda was spotted having a heart-to-heart with a young fan who got emotional and started weeping upon spotting his idol at the stands. Check out the viral video!

Vijay Deverakonda wins hearts by consoling weeping fan at stadium

Vijay Deverakonda enjoys the love of millions of fans and followers living in different parts of the country. He is also among those stars who believes in returning the affection that he receives from his admirers. Hence, when a young fan got overwhelmed watching his idol, the Ranabaali actor didn’t leave him high and dry.

In fact, Vijay stood there, surrounded by crowds of fans, just to listen to what the young man had to say to him. This emotional exchange between Vijay and his emotional fan was captured and later spread on the internet like wild fire.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda was present at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium to witness the cricket tournament, TG20 League Finale, which concluded on July 12, 2026. Amidst the high-energy celebrations, a touching interaction unfolded between the actor and a young cricket enthusiast.

Overwhelmed by the chance to meet his idol in person, the young fan became visibly emotional. In a moment that has since gone viral on social media, the youngster made a heartfelt appeal to the Liger actor, expressing his deep passion for cricket and requesting Vijay's support for his sporting journey.

Deverakonda, known for his grounded nature and rapport with his fans, engaged with the youngster, turning the unexpected encounter into a lieftime memory. The video of the interaction has garnered widespread praise from fans across the internet, who lauded both the young cricketer’s determination and the actor’s kindness.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

While fulfilling his other commitments, Vijay has been giving his all to the several high-profile projects that have been keeping him busy. His first film of 2026 is Ranabaali, a period action drama, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It also stars his wife and actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Next up he has Rowdy Janardhana, an intense rural action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, co-starring with Keerthy Suresh. VDxShouryuv is also in the pipeline. Beyond his lead roles, Vijay Deverakonda recently made a cameo appearance in the film Sing Geetham.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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