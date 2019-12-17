WATCH: Vijay fans go crazy and gather in large numbers on the sets of Thalapathy 64 at Shimoga

The Tamil star Vijay is shooting at Shimoga prison for the next 40 days and the photos from the sets have surfaced all over on social media. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the hotel he is staying and sets of the film to catch a glimpse of their favourite Tamil star.
63784 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 05:34 pm
WATCH: Vijay fans go crazy and gather in large numbers on the sets of Thalapathy 64 at ShimogaWATCH: Vijay fans go crazy and gather in large numbers on the sets of Thalapathy 64 at Shimoga
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming directorial with South star Vijay is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. After the success of Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay's fans can't wait to know what's in stores next. The makers of Thalapathy 64 are currently shooting for the film in Karnataka for the fourth schedule. The Tamil star is shooting at Shimoga prison for the next 40 days and the photos from the sets have surfaced all over on social media. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the hotel he is staying and sets of the film to catch a glimpse of their favourite Tamil star. 

From posing with fans to maintaining his calm on the sets, Vijay is winning hearts with his down to earth attitude. Amidst the shooting of the film, Thalapathy Vijay took some time out only to meet his fans who were waiting outside the venue to catch a glimpse of him. The videos and photos have taken social media by storm. Thalapathy 64 is being bankrolled by Britto under his banner XB Creators and will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalapathy 64 also stars Malavika Mohanan, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Gouri Kishan, Ramya Subramanian and Soundarya Nandakumar in important roles.

Vijay is basking in the success of his last blockbuster film Bigil. The film saw Vijay in the role of a football coach. In Thalapathy 64, the actor might be seen in the role of a college lecturer. However, no details about the actor's role in the film have been revealed. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Fantastic Vera level

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement