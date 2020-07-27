  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi accepts green challenge from Uppena director; Plants saplings at his home

Accepting the challenge, Vijay Sethupathi planted a sapling at his home and a video of the same has now surfaced online. While the actor has not shared it in his personal social media profiles, several of his fans have now shared it.
941 reads Mumbai
Watch: Vijay Sethupathi accepts green challenge from Uppena director; Plants saplings at his homeWatch: Vijay Sethupathi accepts green challenge from Uppena director; Plants saplings at his home
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when Tollywood celebrities including Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna have shared their acceptance of Green Challenge to plant saplings, Vijay Sethupathi was challenged for it by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. Accepting the challenge, Vijay Sethupathi planted a sapling at his home and a video of the same has now surfaced online. While the actor has not shared it in his personal social media profiles, several of his fans have now shared it.

In the video, Makkal Selvan can be seen planting a sapling, watering it and then thanking for nominating him. Well, it goes without saying that the actor looks simple and regal in the video as always. It should be noted that the actor has not nominated anyone so far to take up the challenge. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a huge line up of movies in his kitty. In Uppena, he will be seen playing the main antagonist.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her muddy hands from her garden as she accepts Samantha Akkineni’s Green Challenge

Watch the video here:

He recently made the headlines after opting out of Allu Arjun’s upcoming flick Pushpa. Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the main antagonist in the film. He also has in his kitty, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaahdal, Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan’s next directorial venture titled Tughlak Durbar, M Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, P Virumandi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam to name a few. He also has Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic, which will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kriti Sanon’s Journey- From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement