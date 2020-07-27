Watch: Vijay Sethupathi accepts green challenge from Uppena director; Plants saplings at his home

Accepting the challenge, Vijay Sethupathi planted a sapling at his home and a video of the same has now surfaced online. While the actor has not shared it in his personal social media profiles, several of his fans have now shared it.

At a time when Tollywood celebrities including Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Samantha Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna have shared their acceptance of Green Challenge to plant saplings, Vijay Sethupathi was challenged for it by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. Accepting the challenge, Vijay Sethupathi planted a sapling at his home and a video of the same has now surfaced online. While the actor has not shared it in his personal social media profiles, several of his fans have now shared it.

In the video, Makkal Selvan can be seen planting a sapling, watering it and then thanking for nominating him. Well, it goes without saying that the actor looks simple and regal in the video as always. It should be noted that the actor has not nominated anyone so far to take up the challenge. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has a huge line up of movies in his kitty. In Uppena, he will be seen playing the main antagonist.

Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl accepted the #GreenIndiaChallenge given by #Uppena director @BuchiBabuSana and planted saplings at his home. He expressed appreciation towards this great initiative & requested all those waiting for #Uppena should also take part.@MPsantoshtrs pic.twitter.com/p8sKuhv5BN — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) July 27, 2020

He recently made the headlines after opting out of Allu Arjun’s upcoming flick Pushpa. Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, which has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the main antagonist in the film. He also has in his kitty, Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaahdal, Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan’s next directorial venture titled Tughlak Durbar, M Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi, P Virumandi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam to name a few. He also has Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic, which will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

