WATCH: Vijay Sethupathi shares a melodious romantic track from the film Laabam on Shruti Haasan's birthday

While her upcoming film Krack with actor Ravi Teja is the talk of the town, Vijay Sethupathi has shared a melodious romantic track from the upcoming film Laabam on Shruti Haasan's birthday.
WATCH: Vijay Sethupathi shares a melodious romantic track from the film Laabam on Shruti Haasan's birthday
South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan turns a year older today, January 28 and fans have been showering her with some amazing birthday wishes. The stunner has been doing great in her professional as well as personal space. Shruti Haasan is looking forward to 2020 as the actress has some amazing films in the pipeline. While her upcoming film Krack with actor Ravi Teja is the talk of the town, Vijay Sethupathi has shared a melodious romantic track from the upcoming film Laabam on actress' birthday. 

Wishing Shruti on her birthday, Vijay Sethupathi shared the song from the film sung by the actress. Yes, Shruti Haasan has crooned the romantic song penned by Yugabharathi. Thanking the team of her upcoming film, Shruti Haasan wrote on Instagram, "Thankyou so much to my super lovely team of laabam for this special birthday present Thankyou @immancomposer sir for this lovely song ! A big Thankyou to our producers 7cs and vijay Sethupathi and our lovely director janna sir I feel so loved and blessed."

Earlier, Shruti Haasan has shared a glimpse of her prepping for the song with the well-known music composer D Imman. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watch the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors Shruti and Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam. 

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the brutal villain in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. 

Credits :Instagram

