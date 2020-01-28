WATCH: Vijay Sethupathi shares a melodious romantic track from the film Laabam on Shruti Haasan's birthday

While her upcoming film Krack with actor Ravi Teja is the talk of the town, Vijay Sethupathi has shared a melodious romantic track from the upcoming film Laabam on Shruti Haasan's birthday.

Earlier, Shruti Haasan has shared a glimpse of her prepping for the song with the well-known music composer D Imman. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watch the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors Shruti and Vijay Sethupathi in Laabam.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the brutal villain in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master.

