Watch: Vijay Sethupathi & Tamannaah Bhatia look regal in new MasterChef Tamil promo

Tamannaah is the gorgeous beauty of South Indian cinema who keeps stunning her fans with her charming personality and stellar performances on the big screen. Vijay Sethupathi, nicknamed as Makkal Selvan in Kollywood, is one of the popular and versatile actors in South Indian cinema. Apart from ruling the big screen with ease, the duo Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah are set to rock the small screens soon. Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah are soon to host Masterchef in Tamil and Telugu respectively. As the show is all set to air on August 7, the makers have released the latest promo.

The new MasterChef Tamil promo stars Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia, which exudes grandeur and evokes a fun, festive mood. The actor makes a magnificent entrance like a king, dancing to the sound of hundreds of musicians and a throng of dancers. Tamannaah can be seen wearing a sparkly, golden sequin gown, standing out exquisitely among the crowd. She then proceeds to ask Vijay Sethupathi a famous line from his movie “Are you okay baby?” to which he replies “Konjam Tension ah irukku baby” (I'm a little nervous baby). Tamannaah can then be seen reassuring him saying “Nee Kalakku Baby”, asking him to “go and rock it!” as he prepares to host the show. The promo looks nothing less than a film, it is huge, grand and amazing. Take a look at the promo here:

The wait is over as Masterchef Tamil is all set to premiere on August 7 on Sun TV, airing every Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has major projects like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Article 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir in the pipeline.