WATCH: Vishal dances with joy as he performs to My Dear Loveru from Madha Gaja Raja at concert; fans say 'Good to see him healthy'

Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, finally hit the big screens on January 12 during Sankranti, after 12 years of delay. To celebrate the film's release and mark his debut as a singer, Vishal made an appearance at a concert alongside Vijay Antony. During the event, he performed his song My Dear Loveru with immense joy and showcased his energetic dance moves.

Vishal also delivered a lively performance of Nakka Mukka, which thrilled the audience and highlighted his vibrant comeback spirit on stage. He interacted warmly with fans and enjoyed the celebratory atmosphere. Videos of his performance soon surfaced on social media, prompting an emotional response from netizens. They showered him with praise for his energy and enthusiasm.

A social media user wrote, "Good to see him healthy," while another commented, "Glad to see him very happy." "Vishal is backkkkkk," read another comment on the viral videos.

Take a look at the clips from the concert below:

Vishal previously shared that Vijay Antony encouraged him to perform the song My Dear Loveru after the track received a tremendous response. Reflecting on the opportunity, Vishal mentioned during a success event for his film, "I have played cricket at the YMCA Hall, worked out there, and even organized an event for Ilaiyaraaja. Now, my friend Vijay Antony wants me to sing at his concert at the same place. I am very happy to be given such an opportunity."

Advertisement

During the event, Vijay Antony jokingly stated that the concert would end with Vishal singing My Dear Loveru. Responding with humor, Vishal said, "This is the fate of Tamil Nadu people. I just hope the audience won’t hurl stones at me after hearing me sing. We should ask the police to clear any harmful objects from the area."

After a long wait of 12 years, Madha Gaja Raja has finally made its way to theaters and is performing well. Helmed by Sundar C, the film revolves around a group of childhood friends who reunite for a wedding.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Vishal's Madha Gaja Raja remains unstoppable in Pongal weekend; to emerge as BLOCKBUSTER