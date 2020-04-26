Watch: When Allu Arjun set the stage on fire with half coat step to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Ramuloo Ramulaa

Allu Arjun is seen grooving to the tunes of Ramuloo Ramulaa from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The southern actor who is fondly called Stylish Star by his fans and followers was seen doing the half coat step.

The south star Allu Arjun is seen grooving to the tunes of Ramuloo Ramulaa from the blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The southern actor who is fondly called Stylish Star by his fans and followers was seen doing the half coat step. Allu Arjun was seen donning a stylish half jacket which impressed the fans could not stop talking about the Son of Satyamurthy actor. The fans who were present at the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo event were enjoying every bit of the superstar's dance moves on Ramuloo Ramulaa. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was helmed by ace south director Trivikram Srinivas. The south flick was a family drama, which also featured talented actress .

The stunner Pooja Hegde was seen as the female lead in the Allu Arjun starrer. The latest video features the Allu Arjun setting the stage on fire with his killer dance moves to the super hit Ramuloo Ramulaa. The lead actor of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be seen next in the highly anticipated film, Pushpa. The film is helmed by well-known director Sukumar. The first look poster of the film, Pushpa was unveiled on the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday. The south actor, Allu Arjun looks intense in his rugged look. The fans and film audiences are now looking forward to the film, Pushpa.

Check out the video of Allu Arjun:

As per the latest news reports, the sultry siren, Rashmika Mandanna will be playing a crucial role in the film. Reports, further state that Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver in the Sukumar directorial.

