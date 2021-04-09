WATCH: When Anushka Shetty shared 3 best qualities she likes about Prabhas and called him 'big hearted'

During the release of their magnum opus Baahubali, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas turned many heads with their praises for each other.

Baahubali co-stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have known each other for 15 years now. Their friendship and off-screen camaraderie has always been the talk of the town. During one of the interview last year, Anushka Shetty addressed Prabhas as her '3 AM' friend. Further on being linked up, the actress in an interview to DC said, "We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on-screen pair."

During the release of their magnum opus Baahubali, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas turned many heads with their praises for each other. In an interview, Anushka Shetty was asked about Prabhas' 3 qualities she likes and she immediately reacted saying, "His loyalty towards his friends." Second, "he is someone who prefers to grow..He introspects and grows into himself...his biggest challenge is himself so he understands and grows that way."

She further went on to called him very 'big hearted'. Anushka said, "there is nothing like I, me, myself...if tomorrow he gets anything it will be for me and then 10 more people around. He is generous and not stupidly generous."

There is a separate fan base for these loving actors and co-stars of Tollywood. Rumours about them dating have always been the talk of the town.

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty has not signed any film after Nishabdham co-starring R Madhavan. Prabhas, on the other hand, has a line up of Pan-India films in the kitty including Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and untitled, Prabhas 21.

