WATCH: When Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara imitated Samantha Akkineni in the most cutest way possible

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has always been the social media star. The 7-year-old has already taken her first step of entering into the film industry and is living the dream of it. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter lent her voice for Baby Elsa in Frozen 2 Telugu version. The superstar's little princess if already popular on YouTube and just recently, also made her Instagram debut. Well, Sitara's love for cinema and watching her father's films has always been the favourite thing to do. For our throwback segment, we bring an old video of Sitara when she imitated Samantha Akkineni in the most cutest way possible.

A video of Sitara back in 2016 took social media by storm after Namrata Shirodkar shared a video of their little daughter cutely dubsmashed a dialogue of Samantha Akkineni from Mahesh’s hit movie Brahmotsavam. The former actress posted the seven-second clip on Twitter tagging Samantha, “This one is for u @Samanthaprabhu2 enjoy! – namrata shirodkar”. In the video, Sitara says, "Edu Tharala? Vethikithe Dorakanantha Mandha? Kalisthe Vadulukolenantha Mandha?”

Check out the video below:

This one is for u @Samanthaprabhu2 enjoy - namrata shirodkar pic.twitter.com/51cQx2tgqo — Namrata shirodkar (@urstrulynamrata) October 27, 2016

Sitara is talented and as she is growing up, Mahesh Babu and Namrata are equally encouraging her to do her best.

"She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," says Namrata Shirodkar as she exclusively speaks with us about her daughter Sitara's social media debut.

