WATCH: When megastar Chiranjeevi introduced Vijay Deverakonda to evergreen Rekha at an event

Vijay Deverakonda also had a short and quick chat with Rekha before moving ahead to grab his seat at the awards event.

The ANR awards in the name of legendary actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which were held in 2019 witnessed a lot of biggies from the film industry in attendance. Producer Boney Kapoor, , Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna Akkineni among others were seen at the awards event. There were a few golden moments at the event and one among them was when megastar Chiranjeevi introduced Vijay Deverakonda to evergreen Rekha. The Arjun Reddy star also had a short and quick chat with Rekha before moving ahead to grab his seat at the awards event.

The megastar, who is a big fan of Rekha, had confessed at the event that he addresses his wife Surekha as 'Rekha'. The Sye Raa actor had revealed, "I am a big fan of Rekha. She is of eternal beauty. My wife’s name is Surekha but I fondly call her as Rekha because of my admiration towards Rekha. I never told this to my wife too." The audience burst into laughter as Chiranjeevi revealed this and it sounds super cute.

On the other hand, Rekha in her speech shared that she will soon make her comeback in Telugu cinema. "To get fluency in the language, I want to do a Telugu film soon. I have to hone my speaking skills akin to how used to deliver her dialogues effortlessly," said Rekha.

Boney Kapoor's wife, Late Sridevi as well as Bollywood's own diva Rekha received an award for their contribution to South cinema.

Meanwhile, watch the throwback video below:

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×