WATCH: When Naga Chaitanya turned DJ at the success party of Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby

Naga Chaitanya has always been the perfect husband goals to his lovely wife Samantha Akkineni. Ever since they got married, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been treating us with their adorable photos. Be it taking his wife Samantha on holidays to being by her side during the success of her films, Chay has been setting some major husband goals. At the success party of Oh Baby, Chay turned DJ for his wife and this throwback video proves Samantha is one lucky lady, clearly. Sam had shared a video of Naga Chaitanya playing DJ as she celebrated her film’s success. Naga Chaitanya has always been supportive of his actress-wife and her happiness clearly makes him jump with joy.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017. The destination wedding took place in Goa and was attended by a lot of celebs from the film industry. They met for the first time on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. After becoming good friends while shooting for the film in 2010, the couple got into a relationship. After dating for 7 years, they got engaged in the presence of their friends and family on January 29, 2017, and tied the knot on October 6, 2017.

Ahead of their wedding, Chay speaking to media said, "Whether she chooses to do one film or ten is entirely her choice. But she will continue with her career after marriage."

On the work front, Sam will be sharing the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen playing the lead role in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. The film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role.

