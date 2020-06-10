WATCH: When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed dinner night with their friends in the US

While rumours are doing rounds that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot soon this year, we look back at their adorable throwback video from their Thanksgiving celebration.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry. The duo met each other for the first time on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and has been setting major relationship goals since then. From supporting each other professionally to sharing holiday pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh have proved they are a match made in heaven. While rumours are doing rounds that they will tie the knot soon this year, we look back at their adorable throwback video from their Thanksgiving celebration.

The Kollywood couple visited USA and had a gala time with their friends as they celebrated Thanksgiving day. One can see in the video and photos, the couple had the best time of their life as they baked a cake and enjoyed dinner with their international friends. Don't they look adorable together? Nayanthara has earned a massive fan following over the years and fans never fail to shower their love on this beautiful couple.

Also Read: When Simbu OPENED UP about his leaked intimate photos with Nayanthara that went viral

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Netrikann. The film will be produced by Vignesh Shivan and it is his first movie under his production banner.

She will also be seen in an upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni playing the lead roles. Vignesh Shivan will helm the project along with being the writer of the film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×