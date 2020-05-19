WATCH: When Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan visited Golden Temple to seek blessings and took part in langar

A few photos and video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from their Amritsar's Golden Temple visit in 2018 had surfaced on social media. A video of them taking a part in langar also went viral.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry. Be it sharing their lovey-dovey photos on social media or standing up for each other on the professional front, Vignesh and Nayanthara are setting major relationship goals. Thet fell in love during the shooting of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and are in happy phase ever since then. A couple of years ago, the two were even spotted at Golden Temple and soon, speculations started doing rounds that Vignesh and Nayanthara are getting married. However, the couple had only taken a break from their tight schedule for a pilgrimage visit.

A few photos and video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from their Amritsar's Golden Temple visit in 2018 had surfaced on social media. A video of them taking a part in langar also went viral. One can see in the video, donning a white suit with a dupatta on her head, the actress takes a part in langar along with Vignesh Shivan. Langar is the food s served to all visitors regardless of faith or background.

Check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's throwback video below:

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are coming together for two upcoming films, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Netrikann. Nayanthara will also be seen as the lead actor in RJ Balaji directorial religious film Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing one of the leading ladies in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film.

