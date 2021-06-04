  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati came together for a skit and it was hilarious

Prabhas, Anushka, Rana and others battled it out to be the best cook and this throwback video will entertain you amidst the pandemic.
4924 reads Mumbai
Anushka Shetty,Prabhas,South WATCH: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati came together for a skit and it was hilarious
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise won millions of hearts and broke major records at the box office. Baahubali: The Beginning and  Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has created a history in Indian cinema. The film featureD an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Baahubali continues to be one of the most loved Pan-India films but did you know the team had a gala time while the shoot? The Baahubali team had also come together for a fun cooking skit. 

Prabhas, Anushka, Rana and others battled it out to be the best cook and this throwback video will surely entertain you amidst the pandemic. The team came together for a charity event held by Telugu Film Industry. One can see in the throwback video, Prabhas chopping tomatoes while Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty make strategies to win the cooking battle. The video was shared by the makers of the film on their YT channel and every bit of it is hilarious. 

Take a look: 

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a lot of big films in the kitty including Salaar, an untitled film with Nag Ashwin, and Adipurush by Om Raut. He is eagerly looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati on his life post marriage with Miheeka Bajaj: All the mad energy has tamed 

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, has Virata Parvam, Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan and Hiranyakashyap. 

Credits :YouTube

You may like these
Throwback Video: When Prabhas left Tamannaah Bhatia irritated due to Anushka Shetty; Read on
PHOTOS: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana and Nani got papped while heading for a wedding
WATCH: When Anushka Shetty shared 3 best qualities she likes about Prabhas and called him 'big hearted'
Stylish Billa turns 12: Anushka Shetty reminisces shooting days of Prabhas starrer: Missing the fun we had
Mahesh Babu & Tamannaah Bhatia join an ad film set; Anushka Shetty wishes parents on wedding anniversary
THROWBACK VIDEO: When Anushka Shetty became alert of camera while having a candid conversation with Prabhas