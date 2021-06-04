WATCH: When Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Rana Daggubati came together for a skit and it was hilarious

Prabhas, Anushka, Rana and others battled it out to be the best cook and this throwback video will entertain you amidst the pandemic.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise won millions of hearts and broke major records at the box office. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has created a history in Indian cinema. The film featureD an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. Baahubali continues to be one of the most loved Pan-India films but did you know the team had a gala time while the shoot? The Baahubali team had also come together for a fun cooking skit.

Prabhas, Anushka, Rana and others battled it out to be the best cook and this throwback video will surely entertain you amidst the pandemic. The team came together for a charity event held by Telugu Film Industry. One can see in the throwback video, Prabhas chopping tomatoes while Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty make strategies to win the cooking battle. The video was shared by the makers of the film on their YT channel and every bit of it is hilarious.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a lot of big films in the kitty including Salaar, an untitled film with Nag Ashwin, and Adipurush by Om Raut. He is eagerly looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, has Virata Parvam, Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan and Hiranyakashyap.

