WATCH: When Sai Pallavi won Best Debut Award for Premam & called Nivin Pauly an unbelievable actor

Sai Pallavi's role as Malar in Alphonse Putharen’s Premam remains one of her best performances till the date. The young talent also won Best Debutant Award for Premam at SIIMA awards in 2016.
1970 reads Mumbai
Qualified doctor and now one of the promising talents in the Malayalam film industry, Sai Pallavi has made a place in the hearts of the audience with her strong roles in the film. She is the only actress who doesn't wear makeup even for the films. Her natural beauty and going no-makeup for her roles in the films have become her identity. She is immensely loved for being herself on the big screen. Sai Pallavi's role as Malar in Alphonse Putharen’s Premam remains one of her best performances till the date. The young talent also won Best Debutant Award for Premam at SIIMA awards in 2016.

At the awards show back then, the stunner credited her success to director Alphonse for giving the opportunity and called Nivin Pauly an incredible co-star. "Thank you Alphonse because he believed in me, and Nivin because of him I could emote like that...he is an incredible actor." Sai Pallavi looked super happy and it was clearly visible on her face. Premam also featured Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles. The film was released on 29 May 2015 and earned huge at the box office. 

WATCH the video below: 

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi will be sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in the upcoming film, Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to catch their sizzling chemistry. 

Also Read: Sai Pallavi gets new ‘visitors’ and calls them her new snuggle puffs; See Photo 

She will also play a Naxalite Rana Daggubati's forthcoming Telugu film Viraata Parvam. The film’s shooting process will be resumed as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted. 

Credits :YouTube SIIMA

