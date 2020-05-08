WATCH: Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier says a romantic dialogue; Fans DEMAND Tik Tok video in Hindi

Priya recently took to social media and shared a few tik tok videos of hers. In the video, the stunner is seen uttering some popular Malayalam dialogues; however, a section of her fans have made a special demand.

Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier has earned a massive fan following across the country only with her one scene in a song from film Oru Adaar Love. The young actress is not only popular down South but also among Hindi audience. Priya became the national crush after her Oru Adaar Love’s song Manikya Malaraya Poovi went viral and she continues to win hearts even now. Priya recently took to social media and shared a few tik tok videos of hers. In the video, the stunner is uttering some popular Malayalam dialogues, however, a section of her fans have made a special demand.

Fans are demanding Priya Varrier to do a tik tok video in Hindi. Fans have been showering her with cute comments. One of them commented, "Wish I could understand these words but it seems to be so delightful and romantic." The other comments, "Priya do you remember me...ansaar ne baat krwaya tha phone pe... anyway...Hindi me tiktok bnayina." A lot of fans are also demanding her to do videos in Tamil and Telugu. Check out the videos below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.



On the work front, Priya signed her first Bollywood film, called Bungalow, in which she is sharing screen space with actor-director Arbaaz Khan. She will also be seen in a movie titled, Love Hackers.

Priya has also bagged a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya. The film stars Shreyas Manju in a leading role. The young beauty has a lot of films in the kitty and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in stores for them.

