WATCH: Yash or his baby boy Yatharv- Who do you think has better biceps?

One of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood, Yash is also a doting father to his two little munchkins, Ayra and Yatharv, who often make appearances on his social media. Recently, the Kannada heartthrob posted an adorable video on Instagram that will melt your heart. In the clip, we can see Yash showing his bicep to his little one. Yatharv reacted by saying, "too soft", and then the little munchkin flaunts his bicep, "this is hard." The adorable video was captioned, "This is Conviction...That's my boy!!".

This is not the first time Yash has won us over with his parental side. When one goes through his feed, we find several insights into such father-son times of Yash and Yatharv. Not just that, his better half, Radhika Pandit also keeps on treating us with such gems.

What will be Yash's next project

Movies like KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2 have assured Yash's position in the industry as one of the biggest crowd-pullers. While the makers of already announced KGF: Chapter 3, the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Yash to announce his next. The actor has a lot of options to pick from as he has been offered projects from across industries including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Nevertheless, the star is in no hurry to finalize his next venture. It might be exciting to know that Karan Johar offered him to play Dev in the highly-awaited Brahmastra 2.

In addition to this, Yash reportedly has another B-town film in his hands. If the reports are to be believed, Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari have also approached him with the role of Raavan in their cinematic adaptation of Ramayana. A source close to the development revealed, “Yash wants to do a spectacle and is planning his game with a certain vision in mind. He is hearing scripts from across the industries and has narrowed it down to 4 to 5 scripts that have the potential of being his next. One of the 5 is the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. Yash is mighty impressed with the pre-visualization of the film and has been doing meetings with the team of Ramayana. He will be taking a call on his immediate next film within the next 2 months."

Furthermore, Yash also reported has a jungle adventure movie, a science-fiction film, and a gangster drama under the discussed stage presently.

