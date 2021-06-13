WATCH: Yash & Radhika's son Yatharv giggling his heart out in THIS adorable video is a total internet winner

Radhika Pandit has shared another cute video of their son Yatharv giggling his heart out while she trims his nails and we are all hearts.

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's son Yatharv is a ray of sunshine in this latest video and we just cannot get enough of him. Radhika, as we all know is active on social media and keeps treating us with adorable videos of their kids Ayra and Yatharv. The actress has now shared another video of their son Yatharv giggling his heart out while she trims his nails and we are all hearts. Sharing the video, Radhika writes, "The lil one continues the tradition.. (for a flashback friday)." Yatharv is becoming everyone's favourite star kid on social media and his latest video has stormed the Internet like never before.

Recently, Radhika Pandit shared a photo of herself relaxing at the beach with both the kids and also penned a long note that read, "These are rough times. I am sure all of us have witnessed the pain, suffering, lost close ones. I know we are scared, mentally frustrated, clueless of what's next. But, please tell yourself everyday, that, no matter how bad, we will hope, we will believe, we will fight, we will stand, we shall overcome this.. together." She further promised to post happy positive things in the hope to make everyone smile.

On the work front, Radhika has taken a break from acting while Yash is looking forward to the grand release of KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in important roles.

The second chapter of the hit franchise is expected to be bigger and better and the audience can't wait to know what's in store for them. KGF 2 is scheduled to release in July. However, there are high chances that makers might postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

